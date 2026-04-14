Arab Finance: The board of Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) has approved the estimated budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, as per a bourse disclosure.

The group targets a net profit of EGP 690 million during FY2026/27, compared to EGP 660 million approved for FY2025/26.

Alex Pharma aims to achieve revenues of EGP 3.705 billion in the coming FY, compared to approximately EGP 3.670 billion targeted in the period from July 2025 to June 2026.

In the first half (H1) of FY2025/26, the company generated 27.191% year-on-year (YoY) higher profits at EGP 288.884 million, versus EGP 227.126 million.

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