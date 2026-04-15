Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the country’s largest Islamic lender, reported Q1 net profit of QAR 986 million ($373 million).

The result came in below analysts’ mean estimate of QAR 1 billion, LSEG data showed, but was broadly in line with QAR 985 million the lender posted a year earlier.

Total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 rose to QAR 2.71 billion, while net income from financing and investing activities amounted to QAR 2.47 billion.

Total assets stood at QAR 224 billion, up 6% year on year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com