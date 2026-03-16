Egypt - Sherif El-Beheiry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Egypt’s operations in the United Arab Emirates, the bank announced, marking his official joining of the institution.

El-Beheiry brings extensive banking and professional experience to the role. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Egypt for Digital Innovation, the digital banking arm linked to Banque Misr.

He previously held the position of Head of SME, Microfinance and Islamic Finance at Banque Misr.

El-Beheiry also held several senior leadership roles at Barclays Bank Egypt, including Head of Retail Banking and SMEs, as well as Head of Strategy, Planning, Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

He originally joined Barclays in 2006 at its UAE hub for emerging markets, where he worked across several developing markets, including Russia.

Earlier in his career, El-Beheiry held various positions at Citibank and Vodafone.

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