JEDDAH — Pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia and abroad have performed rituals of Umrah more than 13.9 million times during the month of Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH.

This was announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in collaboration with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Over 1.7 million Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom arrived during this month, supported by digital and integrated logistical services that facilitated arrivals and ensured smooth performance of rituals.

The huge increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims underscores the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation system, making it easier for Muslims worldwide to access the Two Holy Mosques.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).