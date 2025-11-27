Over 80% of travellers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia intend to go on more or the same amount of holidays in 2026 compared to 2025 (84% in UAE and 83% in KSA).

This includes 54% who plan to go on an increased number (56% in UAE and 52% in KSA), according to new industry research amongst 4,017 adults in UAE and KSA.

Figures from Marriott Bonvoy’s 2026 Ticket to Travel Report suggest continued overall growth in the industry.

In 2026, the average traveller is planning 3 domestic holidays within their own country, 2 short-haul breaks (four-hour flight or less) and 2 long-haul trips.

The report also shows that on average people book their holiday 2.1 months in advance (2.5 in UAE and 1.6 in KSA).

Visiting multiple countries (not just destinations) within one trip - will continue to be common for travellers in 2026. 75% say they ‘probably or definitely’ plan to do this next year.

Popular international travel destinations for travellers in the UAE and KSA include Italy, Switzerland, France and Turkiye.

AI goes mainstream in travel planning

Nearly three quarters of travellers (72%) say they have used AI to plan or research a holiday (77% in UAE and 68% in KSA). Over a fifth (23%) say they use it ‘all the time’ (24% in UAE and 22% in KSA).

ChatGPT is the favoured AI platform for travel planning - used by three quarters (76%) of those who have previously used AI for this purpose (81% in UAE and 70% in KSA). It is followed by Gemini at 38% (41% in UAE and 35% in KSA) and Copilot at 21% (23% in UAE and 19% in KSA).

Reinforcing the increased familiarity and trust travellers are placing in AI, two-thirds (69%) say that in future, they would feel ‘comfortable’ booking holiday accommodation through AI platforms (71% in UAE and 67% in KSA). Just 9% say the idea makes them ‘uncomfortable’ (10% in UAE and 8% in KSA).

The rise of ‘lux-scaping’ holidays

The research identifies a number of emerging or growing travel trends for 2026. Amongst the new trends revealed in this year’s report is ‘lux-scaping - when travellers book a luxurious experience, like a spa or luxury hotel, at the start or end of their trip.

Over 80% of travellers have previously done this at some point (83% in UAE and 80% in KSA), which is an increase in comparison to 59% across the EMEA region. Additionally, over a third have done it in the past 12 months (36% in UAE and 35% in KSA).

Travellers from the UAE and KSA highlight many benefits of lux-scaping a holiday with over half of those that have done it highlighting that it can help you to ‘relax and get into the holiday mindset’ at the start of a break. Additionally, 45% also say that a luxury stay at the end of a holiday can help you go home feeling refreshed (47% in UAE and 43% in KSA).

In addition, a third say it allows you to experience a level of luxury that you may not be able to afford for a longer break (35% in UAE and 30% in KSA).

Passion pursuits are a driver for travel

Passion pursuits - where travellers go on a holiday primarily to follow a passion - was also identified as a key trend. Over three quarters of travellers (82%) say they have done this previously (84% in UAE and 79% in KSA). A quarter (25%) typically do this several times a year (23% in UAE and 27% in KSA).

Travelling to watch or play a sport was found to be the passion which travellers are most likely to base a holiday around at 52% (53% in UAE and 52% in KSA). This is closely followed by going away to explore or do something adventurous, such as a safari or trek, at 48% (44% in UAE and 52% in KSA).

Travelling to see or participate in a music or cultural event was at 43% (46% in UAE and 39% in KSA).

The need for accommodation to be ‘accommodating’

While customer service (88% combined - 85% in UAE and 92% in KSA), cleanliness (87% combined - 82% in UAE and 92% in KSA) and location (85% combined - 80% in UAE and 90% in KSA) are key aspects of accommodation that travellers say are most important to them, large proportions highlight other elements.

For example, 87% now say that it is important that accommodation is ‘family friendly’ (83% in UAE and 90% in KSA) and 87% also feel it’s important that accommodation has cuisine/food options on site (82% in UAE and 92% in KSA).

A third (30%) of travellers would pay extra for a room location preference (31% in UAE and 29% in KSA) and 41% would pay more for a guaranteed early check-in (36% in UAE and 46% in KSA).

UAE and KSA travellers are finding value in travel as two fifths (37%) will go ahead and book a holiday if they are able to get a special price (34% in UAE and 39% in KSA). Loyalty is also key with 39% saying that hotel loyalty programmes influence their accommodation choices vs the 32% EMEA average (42% in UAE and 36% in KSA).

Sustainability is an important factor for travellers as 83% who book their holidays look into the environmental impact of their travel plans (84% in UAE and 83% in KSA).

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa comments: “This incredibly comprehensive report is a very positive news for the travel industry, showing that the number of holidays is set to increase in 2026. The research also identifies several interesting and growing trends. The use of AI in the planning and researching of holidays has now well and truly gone mainstream. For the first time, nearly three quarters of travellers say they have used AI for this purpose. Not only that, 69% would be willing to use AI to book accommodation in the future. Lux-scaping will be a popular travel trend next year - something which is particularly strong amongst younger travellers, perhaps allowing them to experience a level of luxury at the start or end of a break, that their budgets may not stretch to for a whole trip. The research also spotlights just how many holidays are driven by people following their passions - either to watch or take part – with music and culture, sports, safaris, and adventure trips coming out as the most popular. Travellers are still finding value in travel, and prioritise sustainability, loyalty, and family - which reflects in the travel experiences they seek out. I am personally excited about a future where travel grows, evolves, and inspires.” -TradeArabia News Service

