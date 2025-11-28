As the UAE prepares to celebrate its 54th National Day next month, India has emerged as a leading destination for UAE travellers looking to make the most of the long weekend, according to Skyscanner.

The UAE government recently announced that 1st and 2nd December will be public holidays to mark Eid Al Etihad, with residents and citizens looking forward to four days off work including the weekend.

And although temperatures are getting cooler in the UAE, people are still planning overseas travel for the holidays, with India a key focus.

According to Skyscanner’s travel search data – collated between July and November – Kozhikode, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi and Kannur accounted for six of the top most-searched destinations for the long weekend period (28th November to 4th December).

The Indian cities’ popularity is due to their cultural appeal and short, convenient flight times from the UAE as well as easy flight connectivity. Completing the list were Manila, London and Cairo.

With offices set to reopen on Wednesday, 3rd December, 79% of travellers were looking to book a trip lasting no more than a week, searching 54 days in advance ahead of departure.

Based on search data, India also topped the country destination list, ahead of Pakistan and the UK. Completing the list were Egypt, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said: “Holidays during the UAE’s National Day celebrations have always been popular for travellers and this year is no different, as people look to make the most of the long weekend by flying overseas. Convenience and ease of accessibility are two key major factors when it comes to selecting trip locations and we are seeing that locations in Europe and Asia continue to be popular choices.

“It is no surprise that six of India’s cities featured in the top 10 list, while it is also ranked first ahead of Pakistan and the UK for destination countries. Given that flight times range between three and four hours, as well as a mix of cultural and leisure options, it’s clear why travellers are opting for India for a quick getaway.”

