Edése Doret Industrial Design (EDID), a leader in luxury aviation and yacht design, has been awarded the design contract by RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, for the interiors of three Airbus Corporate Jet ACJ320neo aircraft.

The commission marks the third project collaboration between EDID and RoyalJet.

“We are honoured to continue our relationship with RoyalJet, one of the world’s premier luxury operator,” said Edése Doret, Founder and President of Edése Doret Industrial Design. “Our vision for these new ACJ320neo aircraft is to deliver an unparalleled elevated passenger experience that reflects the essence of Emirati identity of timeless, elegant, sophisticated modernity which is perfectly tailored to RoyalJet’s elite clientele.”

“Our partnership with Edése Doret Industrial Design reflects our shared values and commitment to delivering the highest standards of luxury, cultural nuance, and operational excellence,” said Husham Osman, Vice President Technical Services at RoyalJet. “These new A320neo aircraft will offer a bespoke interior experience that complements our fleet’s reputation for sophistication and performance.”

“The ACJ320neo will enable Royal Jet Group to expand their product offering, surpassing the already sophisticated and discerning service experienced by our customers during their private aviation journey,” said Paul de Salis, Chief Executive of RoyalJet. “Our partnership with Edése Doret Industrial Design fits perfectly with our core brand values of elevated sophistication and timeless elegance that we reflect across our fleet.”

Royal Jet, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, operates one of the world’s most prestigious fleet of premium configured aircraft.

The addition of three new ACJ320neo aircraft will expand its offerings and reinforce its reputation for providing world-class private aviation experiences.

Edése Doret Industrial Design has earned international recognition for its bespoke interior solutions, blending cutting-edge technology with artisanal craftsmanship. With decades of expertise designing private jets, superyachts, and high-end residences, the firm continues to set new standards in ultra-luxury design.

