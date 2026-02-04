Saudi Arabia - King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded unprecedented traffic milestones since the start of 2026, highlighted by exceptional performance in January, including the busiest operational week in the airport’s history.

In January, the airport handled 5.45 million passengers, representing a 7.3% increase compared with the same month in 2025, reported SPA.

Flight operations rose, with 29,200 flights recorded during the month, up 11% year-on-year. Baggage volumes rose by 8% compared with January last year, reaching 6.6 million bags.

The airport recorded its busiest operational week on record from January 11 to 17, welcoming 1.28 million passengers amid continued momentum in travel demand.

Passenger numbers peaked on January 17, which marked the airport’s busiest day ever, as 195,300 travellers passed through its terminals.

On the same day, the airport handled 1,089 flights, highlighting the efficiency of airport operations and the readiness of its infrastructure to accommodate rising travel volumes.

