Expo City Dubai has wrapped up another packed year of global gatherings, cultural celebrations and community-driven experiences, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors and hosting more than 75 events, and is gearing up for a bumper 2026 as the city and neighbouring Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) get ready to stage even more major international events.

From sustainability summits and community-building programmes to art festivals, educational forums, family celebrations and sporting competitions, events across the city drew diverse audiences and reaffirmed its role as a vibrant hub for global engagement and cultural exchange.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Expo City Dubai said, “Expo City Dubai’s strength as both an organiser and ideal host venue shone through this year, serving as a platform where visionaries, creators and changemakers convene. Looking ahead to 2026, we will build on this momentum, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, leveraging Expo City’s strategic location, versatile event spaces and the expanding Dubai Exhibition Centre.”

For the first time in the Middle East, Expo City hosted the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (APCS) – gathering more than 150 mayors and leaders from over 300 cities to address urban growth, inclusion and sustainability. The landmark event attracted more than 1,500 speakers and delegates and unlocked US$9 billion in investment opportunities, reflecting Dubai’s rising influence as a global convening force and hub for business.

The momentum continued with the Sustainable Destinations Forum and the 13th Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) Annual Summit, bringing together policymakers, innovators and industry leaders to advance responsible tourism, clean energy and climate solutions. Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship, Expo City also unveiled Terra’s IUCN Centre for Species Survival – a new global platform accelerating biodiversity protection. And in January, the late Dr Jane Goodall visited Terra to inaugurate the Jane Goodall Pollinator Garden, a sanctuary for bees that raises awareness about the essential role of pollinators.

Signature events like Hai Ramadan celebrated the Islamic holy month, Emirati-led light exhibition Dhai Dubai returned for its second edition, and the city united in meaningful celebrations to mark Eid Al Etihad from 2rd to 3rd December.

Expo City also expanded its partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, with the launch of House of Arts marking an exciting new chapter for art, culture and community. Housed in the award-winning former Morocco Pavilion, this public space offers a bold new venue for exhibitions, workshops and creative expression.

Al Wasl Season launched with Harvest Festival, supporting sustainable practices by collaborating with local farms and bringing the community together with immersive family-focused weekends. The fun kept rising at the region’s first-ever edition of Festival of Cake, with its US-born Cake Picnic phenomenon – inviting guests to bring their own creations to join an outdoor feast – rounding off a memorable National Day weekend. Hot on its heels, Winter City picked up the Al Wasl Season baton with a festive celebration straight out of a fairytale, recording 38,000 visitors in its first week – its strongest opening since the event started in 2022.

Still to come as the year draws to a close, Carols by Candlelight will bring joyful singalongs for all ages under the dome, and Al Wasl Plaza will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, with live entertainment, arcade games, a DJ and two countdowns – a family-friendly version at 2100 before the main spectacle at midnight.

The Women’s Pavilion championed female empowerment through its Return to Work Programme supporting women re-entering the workforce, drawing around 1,000 registrations and welcoming an average of 400 women at each masterclass. It also launched its first FemTech Hackathon on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, attracting more than 100 proposals, with 46 students from 23 schools selected to showcase and hone their bold new solutions for women’s health and wellbeing at the high-intensity event. The Women’s Pavilion also hosted initiatives honouring Breast Cancer Awareness Month, International Women’s Day and Emirati Women’s Day.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors of all ages flocked to Terra, Alif and Vision Dubai, experiencing the legacy attractions from the World Expo and exploring the diverse programme of activations and workshops. Across more than 25 events, key highlights included exhibitions and action-packed seasonal camps for ages 5-12, plus the City Nature Challenge, Bee Festival and Enchanted Forest Festival. School students gathered to unite their voices at the Big Sing, while industry experts supported youth in tackling the real-world challenges faced by future sustainable cities at the Next Gen World Majlis.

Promoting health and wellbeing, Expo City continues to motivate the UAE to stay active through events including the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, Pocari Sweat Run 2025, She Runs and the Emirates NBD Unity Run, attracting more than 20,000 participants and visitors of all ages and abilities.

Reinforcing Expo City’s position as a global event destination, the city was chosen to host several gatherings for notable brands throughout 2025. Sephoria drew the region’s beauty buffs in their droves; personal transformation experts, including Steven Bartlett and Jay Shetty, convened for Mindvalley’s Future Human event; and the internationally acclaimed dance spectacle Holiguard Fire, accompanied by renowned pianist Stephen Ridley, captivated audiences at Al Wasl Plaza.

Looking ahead, Expo City Dubai is gearing up for an exciting 2026 with city-wide experiences and major international events like GITEX 2026 and the World Health Expo, formerly Arab Health. As the city evolves, including welcoming its first residents in the second half of next year, it will continue to champion a vibrant, people-centric and sustainable destination – with even more captivating chapters in store.