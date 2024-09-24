HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today (September 23) approved the master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai at an investment of AED10 billion ($2.72 billion).

Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a dynamic economic hub, driven by global exhibitions and events.

On completion, the DEC will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region.

The DEC master plan outlines the venue’s expansion in three key phases to accommodate the increasing demand for large-scale venues.

In Phase 1, set for completion by 2026, the Dubai Exhibition Centre will feature 140,000 sq m of exhibition space, nearly two and a half times its current capacity of 58,000 sq m.

Phase 2, expected to be completed by 2028, will expand the total exhibition space to nearly 160,000 sq m, along with enhancements to supporting infrastructure, road networks, and dedicated multi-story parking.

The final phase, expected to be completed by 2031, will increase the total indoor exhibition space to 180,000 sq m, featuring 26 halls on a single contiguous level that spans 1.2 km.

This will accommodate one mega event or up to 20 simultaneous smaller events. The final phase will include a 300+ key hotel, retail outlets, commercial offices, and an industrial kitchen for fully integrated operations.

"This iconic venue will not only become the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region but also set new global standards for excellence in the industry," remarked Sheikh Mohammed.

"We are committed to consolidating Dubai’s status as a global leader in the events and exhibitions sector and the top destination for mega events," he noted.

Once all phases of expansion are complete, the DEC will be 1.5 times larger than the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC), serving as the new home for mega exhibitions.

This expansion will enable Dubai to double the number of large-scale events hosted annually, increasing from approximately 300 today to over 600 by 2033, thereby reinforcing the emirate's status as a leading hub for international exhibitions and business events," he stated.

"Our events provide platforms for connecting people, ideas, and opportunities from across the globe. They provide the impetus for economic growth, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to advancing our national projects, strengthening Dubai's growing role as a global economic hub," he added.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Board of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), said: "The expansion of the DEC has been strategically planned to align with the visionary goals of Expo City Dubai, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and the recently announced expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest once fully operational."

"The synchronised development of this unique urban hub, along with its thriving communities, showcases Dubai’s forward-thinking approach in establishing a blueprint for a future city that meets the highest global standards," he noted.

The next-generation destination will enhance Dubai’s calendar of global events across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, food & beverages, financial services, energy, and real estate.

It will also introduce platforms to drive greater global participation in rapidly evolving fields such as media and entertainment, mobility, education, tourism, and manufacturing.

Furthermore, the DEC master plan supports the establishment of Dubai's new urban centre, encompassing Expo City Dubai, the UAE’s first 15-minute city; the broader Dubai South community; and Al Maktoum International Airport.-TradeArabia News Service

