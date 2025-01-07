Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, to discuss ways to strengthen strategic collaboration in clean energy and sustainability.

The meeting explored expanding collaboration to broader horizons, leveraging DEWA’s expertise in delivering world-class services and adopting global best practices to promote sustainable development and global leadership in the field.

The discussions also addressed joint projects and initiatives reflecting the UAE's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and increasing the share of renewable energy.

Al Hashimy expressed her appreciation for DEWA’s efforts in advancing the transition to clean energy and emphasised the importance of these initiatives in strengthening the UAE’s position as a major supporter of sustainability worldwide. The role of joint cooperation was also discussed, in line with global goals to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Al Tayer outlined DEWA’s vision, strategies and pioneering achievements in renewable and clean energy, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. He emphasised the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

These strategies reinforce the UAE's global leadership in renewable energy and sustainability, while establishing Dubai as a leading hub for sustainability initiatives.

He also highlighted DEWA’s contributions to global climate action, focusing on innovation, digital transformation and public-private partnerships to achieve sustainability goals.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s central role in supporting Dubai's ambitious journey towards achieving net zero by 2050, showcasing major solar energy projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This flagship project, which is the largest single-site solar parks in the world, has a total commissioned capacity of 2,860MW using the latest photovoltaic (PV) and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies. An additional 1,800MW is currently under construction. By 2030, clean and renewable energy will constitute about 27% of Dubai’s total energy production capacity. Upon its completion, the solar park is projected to reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, contributing significantly to the UAE’s transition to a sustainable economy.

“In line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its global leadership in sustainability and clean energy. The strategic cooperation between DEWA and Expo City Dubai marks an important step towards achieving our ambitious goals, including reaching net zero by 2050. This reaffirms our commitment to addressing climate and environmental challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Al Tayer.