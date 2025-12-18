Mubasher: Planys Technologies, a Hub71 startup and deep-tech leader in underwater robotics and advanced inspection solutions, has raised around $12 million in primary funding.

The investment will be used to drive its next phase of global expansion, according to a press release.

The transaction was led by Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, with participation from existing investors including Pratithi Investment, Samarthya Investment Advisors, 3i Partners, LetsVenture, and angel investors.

Planys will utilize the new capital to scale its industrial inspection business across key Middle East markets, with a strong focus on ports and terminals, refineries, petrochemical complexes, desalination plants and power infrastructure.

The company is deploying its business across 500 sites in more than 10 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman.

It has built a strong track record with leading energy, petrochemical and port operators such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Saudi Aramco, and SABIC.

