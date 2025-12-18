Egypt - IBF & Company has completed the acquisition of a 50% equity stake in Diatom CBT, a cross-border technology company operating in the UAE and Egypt, in a move aimed at strengthening its portfolio of technology-driven ventures and expanding its footprint in global e-commerce.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in IBF & Company’s strategy to invest in digital platforms that address real-world trade challenges. Diatom now joins IBF’s growing portfolio, which includes Kouncel.com, one of the region’s leading legal edtech platforms.

Established to simplify international trade, Diatom offers a full end-to-end platform that manages the export lifecycle and holds a first-mover advantage as the region’s only full-stack D2C export solution, enabling manufacturers to seamlessly access global marketplaces.

By linking offline infrastructure with online channels, Diatom aims to disrupt traditional export models by providing manufacturers with a single gateway to scale globally without logistical or storage constraints.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tarek Abdelrahim, CEO of Diatom, said the partnership represents a major milestone for the company and will support its expansion plans, strengthen its logistics capabilities, and enable thousands of regional manufacturers to reach global markets.

Alexandre Boules, CEO of IBF & Company, said the investment reflects strong confidence in Diatom’s innovative business model, emphasising the platform’s potential to transform how SMEs approach international growth and unlock new global demand for regional products.

IBF & Company noted that the acquisition aligns with its broader vision of promoting cross-border commerce and knowledge creation, while contributing to economic growth for small and medium-sized enterprises across the region.

With this investment, IBF & Company and Diatom CBT aim to lead the next phase of cross-border e-commerce expansion, targeting key markets across the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

