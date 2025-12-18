RIYADH — Mohammed Hamza, director general of the Syrian Corporation for Exhibitions and International Markets, revealed that Saudi investments in Syria are expected to reach approximately SR25 billion during the current year 2025 across various sectors.

He noted that several Saudi companies have already begun implementing their projects within Syria.

Hamza said that Syria's participation as a guest of honor at the third edition of "Made in Saudi Arabia" exhibition, at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, reflects the significant support the Kingdom provides to Syria. He emphasized that this participation presents a valuable opportunity for Syrian companies to forge new agreements and enhance trade between the two countries.

Hamza affirmed that the participation of 25 Syrian companies alongside 500 Saudi companies and brands, and 25 government entities at the exhibition represents a golden opportunity for Syrian businesses.

He expressed hope that this participation will lead to the signing of contracts and memoranda of understanding, attract additional investments to Syria, and increase the volume of exports between the two countries.

It is noteworthy that Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef held a bilateral meeting with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Nedal Alchaar in Riyadh on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to strengthen economic relations and develop industrial investment partnerships between the two countries.

