Doha: Mowasalat (Karwa), Qatar’s leading transport provider, has announced the launch of the country’s first RoboTaxi service under the supervision of The Ministry of Transport, marking a major milestone in the development of smart, sustainable, and technology-driven mobility solutions, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The RoboTaxi service represents a new era of autonomous transportation, designed to enhance passenger safety, comfort, and efficiency through advanced self-driving technology.

Each RoboTaxi is equipped with an integrated system of eleven cameras, four radars, and four LiDAR sensors, enabling 360-degree environmental awareness, precise navigation, and real-time obstacle detection.

A built-in redundancy system ensures that the vehicle can safely proceed to the nearest secure location in the event of any operational anomaly.

All operational and passenger data collected by the RoboTaxi system are securely stored and processed within the State of Qatar, ensuring full compliance with national data localization and cybersecurity regulations.

The service has been developed and tested in collaboration with leading global autonomous technology partners, combining international expertise with local operational and regulatory requirements to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

The launch of the RoboTaxi service reflects Mowasalat’s ongoing commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of mobility in Qatar through advanced technology, sustainability, and service excellence.

