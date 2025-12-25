Telematics is increasingly being used to reduce road accidents in South Africa. Findings from Webfleet’s 2024 Road Safety Report indicate that fleet operators can reduce collision rates by up to 80% by addressing human factors behind crashes.

Preliminary national data for 2024/25 shows a 5.3% year-on-year increase in road fatalities, with experts attributing 87% of crashes to human factors such as speeding, fatigue, and distracted driving.

Michelle De Freitas, country sales manager at Webfleet South Africa, said telematics can help operators improve driver coaching, manage schedules, and plan routes.

Addressing human factors

Speeding, human error, and driving under the influence account for roughly a third of road incidents. Telematics allows operators to monitor and manage these risks through:

• Real-Time Feedback: Fleet managers can identify unsafe driving behaviours such as harsh braking, sudden steering, and speeding, and guide drivers.

• Targeted Training: Data from telematics can be used to tailor driver training programmes, helping address specific risks and reduce collision rates.

Distracted driving and fatigue

Distracted driving remains a key concern: over 16,925 fines were issued for mobile phone use while driving during 2024/25. Fleets can address these risks using data and monitoring tools that:

• Detect fatigue and distraction in real time, allowing managers to intervene before incidents occur.

• Support driver wellness, including managing driving hours and rest periods to reduce fatigue-related accidents.

Managing operational risks

Poor road conditions can increase maintenance costs and downtime. Monitoring tools allow operators to navigate these challenges and improve overall fleet efficiency.

De Freitas said data and monitoring tools can help fleet operators manage driver behaviour, fatigue, and scheduling.

Overall, telematics and data-driven safety strategies provide fleet managers with tools to reduce risks, improve road safety, and ensure drivers and cargo reach their destinations safely.

