Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir witnessed the signing of a licensing agreement for Rehla Rides to operate in the field of passenger transportation using information technology. The agreement was signed by Diaa El-Din Mostafa, CEO of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LTRA), and Mohamed Nashaat, Deputy CEO of Innovator Group and representative of the shareholders.

Al-Wazir stated that this agreement aligns with the state’s ongoing efforts to support and empower Egyptian companies in the smart transportation sector.

It aims to provide safe, easy, and competitively priced transportation solutions to meet the needs of various segments of society, with a strong emphasis on technology and sustainability.

The initiative also reflects the government’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships in development projects that enhance quality of life in major cities through safe and modern mobility systems.

During the signing ceremony, the company presented its phased implementation plan, which begins with a three-month pilot phase in Alexandria and the North Coast. Operations are then expected to expand to Cairo, the Delta, Upper Egypt, and key tourist cities within 18 months of the pilot launch.

In its first year, the company plans to direct around EGP 400m in investments, aiming to reach 425,000 active users within two years and create over 10,000 job opportunities for drivers by the end of the second year.

Currently, the company has 600 registered vehicles ready to operate in Alexandria and the North Coast. Over the next three years, it targets expanding its fleet to 100,000 vehicles operating across Egypt’s governorates.

Rehla Rides would offer a modern and safe smart mobility experience through its integrated transport services app, Arrw, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The system features a passenger app that allows users to request rides, track trips, and make seamless digital payments, a dedicated driver app ensuring high standards of discipline and real-time support, and a smart supervision dashboard enabling 24/7 monitoring of service quality and performance.

Rehla Rides is an Egyptian joint-stock company, with its ownership structure comprising a group of Egyptian companies and investors, namely IFFM for Commercial Investment, Pie Corporate Advisory, Be Innovator, and the office of Mostafa Mahmoud Issa.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

