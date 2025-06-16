The shares of Time Entertainment Company will start trading on the Nomu-Parallel Market from June 17, the Saudi Exchange said in a statement.

The stock will trade with daily and static price fluctuation limits of ±30% and ±10%, respectively.

Time Entertainment floated 200,000 shares, representing 20% of the company’s share capital. The final IPO price was set at SAR 80, with the offering 141.41% oversubscribed.

The Riyadh-based Time Entertainment was established in 2012 and has organised numerous events, including the World Economic Forum, Diriyah Season Opening Ceremony, ROSHN Saudi League Closing Ceremony, among others.

