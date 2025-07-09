The Qatar Stock Exchange on Tuesday gained about 33 points despite a mixed response in the regional bourses due to uncertainties around the US tariff policies.



Buying interests, especially in the industrials and consumer goods sectors, led the 20-stock Qatar Index to gain 0.3% to 10,833.87 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,850 points.



The Arab individuals were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved further to 2.49%.



More than 47% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.06bn or 0.17% to QR639.47bn mainly on account of microcap segments.



The foreign retail investors turned bullish, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which saw 0.06mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank) valued at QR0.13mn trade across six deals.



The local individuals’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the main barometer of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf institutions’ lower net profit booking had its effect on the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.3%, the All Share Index by 0.21% and the All Islamic Index by 0.23% in the main market.



The industrials sector index gained 0.69%, consumer goods and services (0.32%), banks and financial services (0.28%) and transport (0.12%); while telecom declined 1.39% and insurance 0.86%. The real estate index was rather unchanged.



Major movers in the main market include Mannai Corporation, Qamco, Qatar Islamic Bank, Gulf International Services, Medicare Group, Industries Qatar and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding.



In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Ooredoo, Qatar Insurance, Meeza, Inma Holding and Zad Holding were among the shakers in the main market.



The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR4.55mn compared with net sellers of QR3.42mn on Monday.



The foreign retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR0.4mn against net profit takers of QR2.22mn the previous day.



The Qatari individual investors’ net selling weakened noticeably to QR25.29mn compared to QR31.19mn on July 7.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking declined markedly to QR6.75mn against QR14.73mn on Monday.



The Arab institutions’ net selling eased marginally to QR0.07mn compared to QR0.12mn the previous day.



However, the domestic institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR0.06mn against net buyers of QR11.3mn on July 7.



The Gulf individual investors were net sellers to the extent of QR1.98mn compared with net buyers of QR1.26mn on Monday.



The foreign institutions’ net buying decreased significantly to QR29.19mn against QR39.12mn the previous day.



The main market saw a 10% jump in trade volumes to 144.95mn shares, 11% in value to QR430.75mn and 22% in deals to 26,226.



In the venture market, a total of 0.16mn equities valued at QR0.44mn changed hands across 37 transactions.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

