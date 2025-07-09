Riyadh - Saudi SaaS startup Rekaz has raised $5 million in seed funding to scale its operating system for service-based businesses, such as gyms, salons, and mobile providers.

The funding round was led by COTU Ventures, with participation from Impact46, Shorooq Partners, Numrah Capital, and angel investors, according to a press release.

The company will use the investment to expand product development, enhance AI capabilities, and grow its presence across the GCC and wider markets.

More than 7,000 businesses used Rekaz to process 1 million appointments and subscriptions, reflecting strong traction among single-location operators and growing multi-branch businesses.

Abdulrahman Alomran, CEO and Co-founder of Rekaz, said: “Our mission is to do for service SMBs what Shopify did for e-commerce. Most service businesses are still operating through scattered tools, spreadsheets, and manual work. We are building the infrastructure they’ve been missing.”

Rekaz integrates purpose-built internal system with AI-powered insights and personalized onboarding flows that adapt to each business type. This enables merchants to get started quickly and run more efficiently, with less friction and fewer moving parts.

Amir Farha, General Partner at COTU Ventures, stated: “Rekaz is solving a massive and overlooked problem. Service businesses are the economic backbone of the region, and they’ve been left behind by traditional software. Abdulrahman and Abdulaziz are building the right platform at the right time.”

