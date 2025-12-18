AMMAN — Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and investment partnerships during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of India’s RITES Limited.

The meeting was attended by the CEO of the Jordanian Company for Developing Cities and Government Facilities, along with specialists from the ministries of transport and investment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a ministry statement, the meeting came as a follow-up to the economic discussions held on the sidelines of the Jordan–India Economic Forum, which was convened on Tuesday in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two sides reviewed a number of available investment opportunities across various sectors in the Kingdom, particularly in infrastructure, transport, energy and railway development projects, within "modern" networks aimed at reducing transport time and costs and improving the efficiency of supply chains.

Abu Ghazaleh underscored the strategic importance of transport and railway projects, given their pivotal role in linking the Kingdom to regional and international trade networks, in light of Jordan’s strategic geographic location.

He also stressed the government’s commitment to benefiting from advanced international expertise in the development of major infrastructure projects, ensuring their implementation in line with best global practices and through partnerships with the private sector, in order to achieve the desired developmental and economic objectives.

