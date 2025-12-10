AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Ayman Alawneh met on Tuesday with Turkish Ambassador Yakup Caymazoglu to discuss strengthening economic, commercial, and investment cooperation.

According to a JBA statement, Alawneh called for expanding investment partnerships and enhancing trade flows between Jordan and Turkey, adding that the establishment of a joint business council would facilitate "sustainable" commercial and investment ties and increase bilateral trade volumes.

Alawneh highlighted the need to improve communication channels between Jordanian and Turkish business communities, exchange information on joint investment prospects and projects, identify mutually beneficial economic sectors and address obstacles facing investors in both markets.

Chairman stressed the necessity of "fully" reopening the Syrian-Turkish border to enhance flow of regional trade, activate commercial transport routes and boost Jordanian exports to the Turkish market.

The Turkish ambassador emphasised the importance of advancing bilateral economic relations, noting that the next session of the Jordanian-Turkish Joint Economic Committee will convene in Ankara.

The diplomat affirmed the need to hold additional workshops and capacity-building activities under the Jordanian-Turkish Business Council.

Caymazoglu also expressed the embassy’s "readiness" to provide the required facilitation to strengthen economic cooperation and highlight investment opportunities in the Kingdom, particularly as Turkish investors are currently studying potential ventures in promising sectors.

