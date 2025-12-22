Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with the Ambassador of Belarus to Cairo Evgeny Sobolevsky to discuss ways to enhance trade and investment relations between the two countries, according to a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Evgeny Belov, counselor at the Belarusian Embassy.

Discussions focused on frameworks for joint cooperation between Egypt and Belarus, as well as avenues to open new horizons for Belarusian investments in the Egyptian market.

The two sides also reviewed mechanisms to address challenges facing bilateral trade.

El-Khatib said that Egypt and Belarus share strategic bilateral relations, stressing the importance of building on official visits by leaders and senior officials from both countries to strengthen cooperation, particularly in trade and mutual investments.

He underscored the ministry’s commitment to providing full support to Belarusian companies seeking to operate in Egypt and to fostering closer ties between the business communities of both countries in a manner that serves their shared economic interests.

The minister also highlighted the Egyptian-Belarusian Joint Committee meeting as a key platform for addressing challenges and identifying opportunities to advance bilateral trade and investment.

For his part, Ambassador Sobolevsky affirmed Belarus’s keenness to deepen economic relations with Egypt and to remove obstacles that hinder trade growth between the two countries.

He noted that the upcoming meeting of the Egyptian-Belarusian Joint Committee, alongside continued engagement between leaders and institutions on both sides, would offer an important opportunity to discuss impediments to trade and investment and to agree on solutions that support the expansion of economic cooperation.