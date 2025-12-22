ABU DHABI - Citizen-owned farms across the UAE are emerging as key drivers of sustainable domestic tourism, drawing nature enthusiasts to serene landscapes that showcase the country’s resilience and agricultural innovation.

Their growing diversity of produce is helping to build a more sustainable agricultural sector, boost local food production and reduce reliance on imports.

The total number of farms in the UAE has surpassed 38,000, employing a variety of agricultural methods and production systems, including organic farming and soil-free hydroponic techniques.

These farms are supported by national initiatives aimed at empowering farmers and accelerating the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

Hydroponic farming is among the most prominent models, with yields reaching nearly four times that of conventional protected agriculture due to the use of smaller areas and higher plant density.

Such projects have also proven economically viable in the medium and long term, with cost recovery typically achieved within five to 10 years.

Vertical farms are also deploying advanced technologies to supply fresh produce year-round.

Today, local vegetable production covers more than 20 percent of market demand.

The UAE has placed strong emphasis on directing domestic tourism toward citizen-owned farms, allowing visitors to explore successful entrepreneurial models and learn about sustainable environmental practices.

This year’s "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign, themed "Our Winter is entrepreneurial," highlights several pioneering Emirati farming experiences that have made notable contributions to agricultural sustainability and local tourism.

Agritourism holds a significant place in the UAE, showcasing the richness of local farms and the growing agricultural landscape. It also highlights innovative agricultural projects established and developed by Emirati entrepreneurs with government support.

In 2019, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the national initiative ‘The UAE’s Natural Wonders’, which spotlights the creativity of local farmers, shares traditional and modern farming practices, and introduces visitors to the technologies used across the sector.

Many farms offer recreational activities and allow visitors to purchase fresh plant and animal products directly from the source at reasonable prices, helping farmers generate additional income and encouraging community engagement in agriculture.

Among the UAE’s leading agricultural models is the strawberry farm in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, overseen by Eissa Khoury, general manager of Mirak.

Established in 1985, it was the first company to grow strawberries and is one of the earliest agricultural enterprises in the country.

The company continues to export thousands of tonnes of strawberries annually to the Gulf and international markets, and has expanded into producing a range of premium crops that were previously imported.

Another prominent example is the Hatta Model Strawberry Farm, owned by Emirati Khalfan Al Mutaiwei.

Established in 2022, it has become a popular destination for investors and tourists seeking sustainable agritourism experiences.

The farm features two cultivating areas, an open field with 6,000 plants and a greenhouse with 1,870 plants and is designed to conserve water, energy, and time while protecting the environment.

Visitors can enjoy quiet seating areas and freshly prepared strawberry-flavoured beverages, in addition to produce such as figs and natural juices.

Located near Hatta Dam, the farm represents a pioneering investment in green tourism, showcasing the efficient use of natural resources and application of advanced farming technologies.

It provides families and visitors with a peaceful escape while contributing to reduced carbon emissions, lower environmental impact and sustainable use of water and energy.

A standout agricultural initiative is the cocoa farm established by Emirati farmer Ahmed Al Hafeeti in Fujairah.

Located in the Waid Diftah nursery, the project has already produced more than 1,000 saplings, all of which were sold, while three premium cocoa varieties were imported from Uganda for future planting.

Around 5,000 saplings are expected to be grown next season.

The farm’s success is attributed to its low-cost model, which doesn’t require expensive greenhouses or cooling systems.

Instead, the cocoa plants thrive under agricultural shade netting, supported by Fujairah’s clay soil and humid climate, ideal conditions for young cocoa trees that need shaded environments.

The saplings grow quickly and are ready for sale within two to three months.