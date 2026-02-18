ABU DHABI: AD Ports Group today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest foods, mining, manufacturing, and industrial conglomerates, and MAIR Group (ADX: MAIR), a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, to explore the development of integrated sugar refineries and edible oil facilities in Abu Dhabi and select international markets.

The partnership aims to create a world-class food manufacturing and processing ecosystem with the ambition of establishing the region’s largest agri-food hub, serving both regional and global demand. In line with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, the initiative would support economic diversification, stimulate industrial growth, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global centre for agri-food trade and distribution.

The MoU covers potential projects at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, and in Africa and Latin America, leveraging Khalifa Port’s advanced infrastructure and multimodal connectivity to advance AD Ports Group’s growing global presence in the agro-industrial sector, the Group is already developing agri-bulk handling and storage infrastructure with partners in Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The MoU will also assess opportunities in grains, pulses, animal feed, agricultural commodities, and associated maritime, logistics, port, and distribution solutions.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “This MoU reflects our ambition to expand AD Ports Group’s role across strategic agro-processing value chains and contribute to the UAE National Food Security 2051. By combining our integrated end-to-end trade and logistics capabilities, with BUA Group’s agro-industrial expertise and MAIR Group’s strategic focus on the food sector, we will explore opportunities that strengthen food supply chains, drive industrial value creation, and deepen trade ties between Africa and the UAE, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, said: “This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in BUA’s international expansion and reflects our long-term vision of building globally competitive industrial platforms. As one of Africa’s leading conglomerates, we are proud to collaborate with AD Ports Group and MAIR Group in support of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051. Together, we aim to create a future-ready food processing ecosystem that strengthens cross-continental trade, enhances supply chain resilience, and delivers sustainable economic value for generations to come.”

Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of MAIR Group, said: “This partnership brings together complementary strengths across investment, industrial development, and logistics. MAIR Group’s focus on grocery retail, commercial real estate, and supply chain infrastructure positions us well to support the integration of agro-industrial and food industries. By exploring opportunities in sugar refining, edible oils, and broader food processing, we are contributing to a more integrated and resilient food ecosystem that supports national and regional food security.”