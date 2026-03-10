UAE - DP World has appointed Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the GCC, overseeing an integrated portfolio spanning ports and terminals, economic zones, digital technology and logistics solutions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and markets in the Upper Gulf.

Al-Hassan will lead strategy and performance across the GCC with a focus on strengthening end-to-end supply chains and delivering integrated logistics solutions that make trade simpler and more reliable for customers across the region.

Al-Hassan previously served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of DP World GCC from 2021 to 2026. He brings more than 23 years of international experience across Dubai, Washington DC, London and Hong Kong, spanning logistics, treasury, real estate and banking.

Since joining DP World in 2010, he has held senior roles in Group Treasury and Business Development, as Deputy CFO at London Gateway in the UK and in Hong Kong as CFO for DP World’s Asia Pacific region.

He currently serves as a board member for several companies in the UAE and Oman and has previously held board positions across DP World business units in South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

This leadership transition follows the appointment of Abdulla Bin Damithan as Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in February 2026, reinforcing strategic alignment across Dubai’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

Al-Hassan said: “Trade is becoming more interconnected and complex than ever, and our priority is to keep cargo moving safely and efficiently for our customers.

“We are monitoring developments in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz closely and operating our Dubai ports and terminals with enhanced safety and security measures. Jebel Ali Port’s container and general cargo terminals remain fully operational and we are working closely with the UAE authorities, shipping lines, logistics partners and other UAE ports to minimise disruption and support the continued movement of cargo for customers.”

