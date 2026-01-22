Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has appointed Ashish Jain as its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In his new role, Jain will advise on financial strategy, capital allocation, and operational excellence, supporting the leadership team in achieving the company’s vision and growth ambitions.

Jain has a proven track record in driving growth and navigating complex environments across technology, finance, and business development. He brings a wealth of experience as a business leader, investor, and board member.

In his previous role as Chief Financial Officer at Careem, Ashish played a pivotal role in scaling the company, managing its acquisition, and leading its spinout, raising significant investment, and building strong relationships with global stakeholders. Ashish has also held senior roles at Snapdeal, McKinsey & Company, Telenor Asia, and UBS Investment Bank, where he led strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and value creation across multiple markets.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said: “Ashish brings exceptional financial acumen and a proven track record in strategic growth to Network International. His expertise will significantly strengthen our executive leadership, propelling us forward as we continue to innovate and transform fintech in the region.”

