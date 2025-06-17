Boeing is not planning any more big asset sales at this time, Chris Raymond, the head of its global services business, said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.

Battling to recover from a series of crises, CEO Kelly Ortberg has been selling non-core assets to reduce Boeing's debt.

In April, the U.S. planemaker struck a deal in April to sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business, including navigation unit Jeppesen, to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion.

