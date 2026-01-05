Oman’s low-cost carrier SalamAir has announced that it had operated a total of 5,766 flights carrying 839,630 passengers across its network, achieving an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 77.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025, thus reinforcing its commitment to operational transparency, reliability and customer trust.

OTP is an internationally-recognised measure of punctuality, calculated by the percentage of flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

The Q4 reflected evolving weather and operating conditions across the network and despite these challenges, the annual OTP for 2025 stood at 81.3%, said Salam Air in a statement.

The results reflect the Omani budget carrier’s ability to maintain consistent service delivery and operational continuity while managing elevated levels of activity across multiple markets.

The airline remains focused on strengthening operational resilience through continuous process improvement, enhanced planning, and close collaboration across teams to support reliability as the network continues to grow, it stated.

On the results, CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns said: "On-time performance is an important measure of how effectively we deliver our service to passengers every day. Operating nearly 5,800 flights and carrying more than 839,000 passengers in a single quarter reflects the scale of our operations and the dedication of our teams across the network."

"We remain focused on strengthening operational resilience and continuously improving reliability as we grow," he stated.

Since the third quarter of 2024, SalamAir has published its OTP results on a quarterly basis, reflecting the airline’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

This approach enables travelers to make informed decisions while reinforcing best practices in operational reporting within the regional aviation sector.

The release of the fourth quarter 2025 results comes as SalamAir continues to advance its growth plans by expanding its fleet to 15 aircraft in 2025 and broadening its network with the launch of new routes to Nairobi, Vienna, Sharjah, Port Sudan, Beirut, Damascus, Medan, and Abha.

Supported by continued investment in fleet capability, operational systems, and people, the airline remains focused on delivering affordable, reliable, and customer-centric travel while building a solid platform for sustainable, long-term growth in support of Oman Vision 2040.

SalamAir, which began operations in 2017, currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights to 38 destinations.

In February 2025, it had placed an order for 10 additional aircraft, with deliveries beginning in Q2 this year, aiming to grow its fleet to 25 aircraft by 2028, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

