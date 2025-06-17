MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) signed a series of strategic agreements for building national capabilities in the Sultanate of Oman's industrial sector. The agreements were inked on Monday in the presence of several high-ranking officials, including Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy.

The MoUs, with private and public sector organisations, are part of broader efforts to implement the Industrial Strategy 2040. The national strategy is designed to create a knowledge-based, diversified industrial base and increase the contribution of Omani talent to the sector.

One of the key initiatives includes the establishment of an industrial training centre in Al Batinah North Governorate through a memorandum of understanding between the ministry, the Governor's Office, and Jindal Steel. The centre will be used to impart specialised training to enhance the employment opportunities for Omani youth.

Eng Sami bin Salim al Sahib, Corporate Strategist at Jindal Steel, commented on the occasion, "In alignment with the endeavours towards realising the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and the national Industrial Strategy, a new specialised training centre will be established to aid in capacity building in the industrial sector."

The project falls within the third pillar of the strategy — developing national capabilities — and will offer high-level technical training based on industry needs. The centre will be built to the highest standards, and all costs will be incurred by Jindal Steel.

Eng Al Sahib added, "In its first phase, the centre will focus on training and qualifying job seekers for employment in the sector. In the second phase, the programme will be expanded to upskilling and professional development of current industrial staff, strengthening the national workforce and long-term industrial development."

Another milestone agreement was with Daleel Petroleum to fund the creation of "Tasneea," an e-platform linking industrial procurement and contracts with local manufacturers, fostering local content and improving supply chain efficiencies.

Oman Cables Industry also launched its training programmes, as a model for effective industrial training and reaffirming the ministry's emphasis on human capital development.

Oman Cables Chief Operating Officer, Mohannad al Lawati, detailed the scope and range of the programmes, saying that, "Over 400 employees have been registered in technical and professional development programmes, while over 33 have been enrolled in leadership training programmes."

"A specially designed programme for science and mathematics graduate females has also benefited over 60 with specialist skill development. These programmes serve to bridge the gap between academic study and the practical needs of the labour market," Al Lawati said.

For her part, Nasra bint Saif al Habsiyah, Director-General of Commerce, MoCIIP, stated that a cooperation programme has been signed with Al Alamiya Retail Company. The programme involves the provision of 300 opportunities for qualification, training, and employment for the national workforce —100 direct placements with training and 200 training opportunities with future employment.

Eng Khalid bin Salim al Qasabi, Director-General of Industry, said, "The agreements will help to build national capacities in the industrial sector by developing qualified local talent, increasing local content, and realising greater added value in the supply chain. These are designed to improve the competitiveness of Omani products and their promotion in foreign markets."

Eng Al Qasabi also stated, "The initiative falls under the ministry's general industrial strategy, which includes a package of targeted programmes for improving sector performance, expanding job opportunities for Omanis and coupling national development with the goals of Oman Vision 2040."

The ministry reaffirmed its priority for the establishment of an enabling legislative and industrial environment, local and foreign investment promotion, and high value-added industries as its long-term focus for sustainable economic growth.

