Muscat – As part of the National Day celebrations, several industrial cities, free zones and economic zones across Oman are witnessing the launch of six major industrial projects with total investments of RO906mn, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

These projects underscore the government’s efforts to boost the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy and enhance its capacity to attract high-value investments that support priority and emerging industries. By the end of 2026, the projects are expected to raise industrial output by nearly RO225mn, create hundreds of jobs for Omanis, strengthen industrial exports and unlock new investment opportunities in downstream sectors to reinforce local value chains.

Last week, Sur Industrial City marked the inauguration of Al Ghaith Chemical Industries, developed with an investment of around RO50mn. The project will support silicon-related industries and solar-energy technologies by producing specialised chemicals essential for securing supply chains in key sectors, including oil and gas and various manufacturing activities.

Later this month, Sohar Freezone will see the launch of a polysilicon plant with an investment of RO615mn, a strategic project that reinforces Oman’s push into renewable-energy manufacturing and solar-cell component production. Sohar Port will also witness the commencement of a sugar-refining project, with an investment of RO141.5mn, aimed at strengthening food security and expanding domestic capabilities in the food-processing industry.

In Khazaen Economic City, an animal and fish feed factory is set to be inaugurated with an investment of RO36mn to support the livestock and fisheries sectors. This will be accompanied by the launch of an industrial bakery plant, developed with an investment of RO25mn to enhance the country’s food production and competitiveness.

H E Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of MoCIIP for Commerce and Industry, said the launch of these projects reflects the progress of Oman’s industrial sector and its increasing ability to attract high-quality investments with strong In-Country Value (ICV). He noted that the first implementation programme of the Industrial Strategy 2040 focuses on attracting priority industries by creating a competitive investment environment, offering incentives and facilitation measures, and providing advanced services to support the sector’s growth and sustainability.

H E Masan added that the next phase will see the expansion of specialised industrial clusters, given their significant role in strengthening industrial linkages, enhancing supply-chain integration and taking the sector to a more specialised and competitive level regionally and globally.

Meanwhile, Jassim bin Saif al Jadidi, Technical Director at the Office of the Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry, stated that these projects will play a pivotal role in reinforcing supply chains and broadening the national production base. They will provide essential inputs for downstream industries and support the sustainability of local supply chains. He added that these initiatives align with industrial development objectives aimed at positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a regional industrial hub capable of attracting quality investments and developing next-generation industries.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

