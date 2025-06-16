Bahrain’s Ministry of Works has opened commercial bids for pre-contract engineering consultancy services on the planned upgrade of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (SJAS) Highway.

The commercial bids from AECOM Middle East and Parsons Global Services were opened on 12 June. AECOM submitted a bid of 601,044.180 Bahraini dinars ($1.6 million), while Parsons offered 548,757 dinars ($1.5 million).

The consultancy scope involves revising to align with area updates, ensuring at least 5 lanes each way where possible, following phasing plans within budget, and meeting the minimum 2-lane requirement at junctions and service roads

The scope also includes updating utility corridors, revising storm water design for current rainfall intensity and catchment area, and preparing contract drawings and tender documents for contractor appointment

The highway upgrade is being supported by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), which signed a 10 million Kuwaiti dinar ($32.4 million) loan agreement with the Bahraini government in March 2025, according to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA. The total cost of the project is estimated at $404.4 million, with KFAED contributing roughly 8 percent of the financing.

