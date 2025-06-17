Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi underscored the importance of accelerating the country’s automotive manufacturing strategy during a meeting on Monday with Lieutenant General Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), according to a presidential statement.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi was briefed on AOI’s current projects, including its industrial partnerships with international companies—most notably French carmaker Stellantis. The President highlighted the need to increase the proportion of local components in manufacturing, enhance export capacity, reduce import dependency, and preserve foreign currency reserves.

As part of the visit, Al-Sisi inspected locally assembled Citroën C4X vehicles, which feature 45% domestic content. The model is manufactured at AOI’s facilities through a joint effort with the Arab American Vehicles Company (AAV) and Stellantis.

According to Abdel Latif, the production plan for the Citroën C4X began in August 2023, with the first models completed in March 2025. Production is projected to reach 7,000 units annually over a four-year period, totalling 28,000 vehicles.

Looking ahead, AOI is preparing to begin production of a new Stellantis car model by the end of 2026. The model, expected to achieve a production volume of 240,000 units, will be manufactured exclusively in Egypt—marking a significant milestone, as it will not be produced in any other Stellantis facility worldwide.

President Al-Sisi also called for deeper cooperation with both local and international private-sector partners, reaffirming Egypt’s broader national objective of localising the automotive industry and scaling up vehicle exports.

