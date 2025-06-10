MAKKAH — The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) transported approximately 1.87 million passengers, including pilgrims and Hajj officials, with operating 2,154 trips during the Hajj 2025. The SAR operated Mashaer Metro Train between the stations of Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat during the period from Dhul Hijjah 7 until the end of the Days of Tashreeq (Dhul Hijjah 13).

The operational plan for the Mashaer Metro Train during the Hajj season included five main phases. The first phase, from Dhu Al-Hijjah 7 to 8, transported over 27,000 passengers across all stations. The second phase carried 282,000 pilgrims from Mina to Arafat, followed by the third phase, which transported 294,000 pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah.

In the fourth phase, more than 349,000 pilgrims were transported from Muzdalifah to Mina. The final phase, which lasted until sunset on the last day of Tashreeq, recorded the movement of over 920,000 passengers to and from Mina 3 (Jamarat) station.

CEO of SAR Dr. Bashar Al-Malik expressed appreciation for the support and empowerment of the Saudi leadership, which contributed to the integration of efforts and services offered to pilgrims, including transportation through the Mashaer Metro Train. He noted that the successful completion of the operational plan reflects the efforts of SAR employees and the effective coordination with operational and security agencies, supported by extensive preparatory work, including simulation exercises and full-scale trial runs, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and safety.

