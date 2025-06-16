Professional Medical Expertise Company (ProMedEx) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed Zhende Medical Company and MedSurg FZ to set up a joint venture (JV) in the Kingdom.



The JV aims to manufacture medical supplies and serve the markets in the GCC and Middle East, ProMedEx said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.



The capital of the JV will be determined later. However, ProMedEx will own a 35 percent stake, Zhende (51 percent), and MedSurg (14 percent).



The JV will benefit from Zhende’s experience in manufacturing a variety of high-quality medical supplies and MedSurge’s expertise in managing medical supply factories.



The MoU duration is three years, starting 12 June 2025, ProMedEx said.



The project may have a positive financial impact on the company’s results once the plant starts operations, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

