Dubai South Properties is preparing to launch the tendering process for its upcoming South Square development, CEO Nabil Al Kindi told Zawya Projects.

“Like all our projects, we follow a structured and transparent process to ensure we bring in partners who can deliver to the highest standard,” he said.

The project, located close to new Al Maktoum International Airport terminal, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.

“On-time delivery is more than a goal — it’s embedded in our operational DNA,” he said

Al Kindi stated that minor price corrections are part of a healthy real estate market but emphasised that his outlook remains firmly optimistic.

Interview excerpts

What market factors have compelled you to launch South Square?

Since its inception, Dubai South has been envisioned by our wise leadership as the city of the future — a hub offering long-term investment opportunities for both residents and businesses.

Over the years, we have witnessed a consistent rise in demand for residential properties within Dubai South, which has steadily gained traction as a preferred destination. This is largely due to its world-class infrastructure, strategic accessibility, modern amenities, diverse offerings, and proximity to key transport hubs such as Al Maktoum International Airport.

Rendering of South Square, Dubai South's new luxury residential development located along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

In 2024 alone, Dubai South recorded a 155 percent year-on-year growth in residential sales, with total sales exceeding 19 billion UAE dirhams - a testament to the area’s growing appeal.

In response to this surge in demand, we remain committed to launching meticulously planned developments that align with our government’s broader vision of attracting one million residents to Dubai South upon the airport’s completion. South Square was launched as a direct response to this demand. Its design, location, and features were carefully crafted to meet the needs of today’s buyers, which are convenience, wellness, and connectivity.

The market’s response was impressive, with the first tower of the development sold out entirely within just three hours of launch. This exceptional demand reaffirms Dubai South’s position as a sought-after residential community and reflects the strong trust buyers place in our developments.

What is the construction cost of the project?

We are currently in the tendering phase; however, we anticipate that the construction cost will align with market benchmarks for high-quality developments. Given the ongoing development activity across the city, we work closely with our contractors to ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of our projects.

What is the tendering timeline for South Square?

We follow a meticulous process when selecting partners who share our vision and commitment to excellence. Beyond technical capabilities, we seek alignment in values and a demonstrated dedication to quality.

This approach is key for a development like South Square, where our objective goes beyond constructing homes — we aim to build a thriving community that delivers long-term value for investors and an exceptional living experience for residents.

We are currently in the process of issuing the tender for the project, with an anticipated delivery to our customers by the fourth quarter of 2028. Like all our projects, we follow a structured and transparent process to ensure we bring in partners who can deliver to the highest standard.

What is your project’s USP in terms of design?

We typically work with local and international consultants to bring a diverse and elevated design perspective to each development.

Our design approach is rooted in thoughtful planning, ensuring every detail, from layout to functionality, meets the evolving needs of modern residents.

We don’t see our projects as just structures; we are creating homes and spaces where people live, grow, and thrive. Spacious layouts, smart design, and a focus on liveability are what truly sets our developments apart.

What was the biggest challenge in terms of the design of the project?

We have extensive experience in delivering large-scale developments comprising thousands of residential units. Our successful track record includes landmark projects such as The Pulse, The Pulse Beachfront, and the soon-to-be-completed South Bay.

With this depth of expertise, designing South Square came naturally. What makes this project particularly exciting is its strategic location — just minutes from the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport and with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring seamless connectivity and strong investment potential.

South Square is centered around meaningful connections — with nature, people, and convenience. It includes landscaped outdoor areas, seed farms, walking trails, scenic water features, a yoga deck, multi-age fitness and leisure zones, essential retail and dining outlets, and co-working spaces — all designed to enrich residents’ lives.

When do you intend to hand over the project?

South Square is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028. On-time delivery is more than a goal — it’s embedded in our operational DNA. We consistently strive to deliver our projects ahead of schedule, ensuring that investors and end-users can begin enjoying the benefits of our thoughtfully designed communities without delay.

What is your outlook on the real estate market in the UAE, particularly Dubai, over the next two years?

Dubai has firmly established itself as a global city, on par with the world’s leading metropolises. The real estate sector is poised to continue its upward trajectory, driven by the city’s key strengths, such as its visionary leadership, robust government initiatives, world-class infrastructure, and a solid legal and regulatory framework, among others. The numbers speak for themselves, with a growing number of millionaires and billionaires choosing Dubai as their home.

At Dubai South, we are fully aligned with the government’s vision. We are actively launching projects to meet the rising demand for residential units, while ensuring our communities offer modern amenities that support an enriched lifestyle.

As is typical of any healthy market, minor price corrections may occur from time to time. However, my outlook remains firmly optimistic.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

