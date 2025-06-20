UAE - Omniyat, a leading developer in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, has launched Lumena, an ultra-luxury commercial development located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai.

A work of architectural mastery where every line draws upward, and every space is designed to inspire clarity, confidence, and command, the 48-storey tower will set a new benchmark for workplace environments in the region upon its completion in Q4 2029.

Lumena, which boasts a Gross Development Value of AED3.6 billion, was yesterday (June 18) launched at the Museum of the Future with a stunning sound and light show.

Its architectural model will be on display at Studio 12 at The Opus by Omniyat from 19-22 June, providing a glimpse into the future of Dubai’s commercial spaces, it stated.

Founder and Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad said: "Lumena is the future of commercial real estate in Dubai. With its location, design, and integrated amenities, we are creating a new paradigm for commercial real estate that aligns with how the next generation of leaders want to work and live."

"Leveraging technology, innovation and future-proof design, Lumena’s sculpted form reflects both architectural brilliance and the effortless flow of ideas, ambition, and enterprise. This exceptional project reflects Omniyat’s ongoing commitment to shaping the commercial landmarks of tomorrow," he stated..

Drawing from the Latin word ‘lumen’ for illumination and ‘ena’, a Japanese word suggesting blessing, Lumena symbolises clarity, purpose, and forward momentum.

The tower’s design integrates panoramic views with natural materials and biophilic elements, bringing light, greenery, and airflow into the workspace to promote wellbeing, productivity, and performance. Every element, from its sculpted façade to double height glazing and natural textures, is engineered for both form and function.

With its slender form and elevated architectural profile, Lumena is strategically designed to maximise views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah Beach.

A series of cantilevered structures throughout the tower introduces unique vantage points and shared amenities that enhance the experience for all occupants. Uniquely located near Business Bay metro station, it is well connected to Dubai’s prime business, retail and lifestyle hubs.

Close to Downtown and Burj Khalifa, it is minutes away from major attractions, yet with its soaring form, also boasts Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab & ocean views.

Lumena brings together functional precision and spatial sophistication. The tower comprises 91 shell-and-core office units across three categories: 59 offices (three per floor plate), 30 half floor offices (two per floor plate), and 2 full-floor offices, said Amjad.

With an internal office area of 582,184 sq. ft., Lumena is engineered for optimal efficiency, featuring flexible floorplates with minimal columns, a rear-core layout, and clear ceiling heights of 3m within office spaces. Units are offered with full fit-out flexibility, so buyers and tenants can customise layouts, while a palatial use of space, including high ceilings and full height windows, ushers openness and light, he stated.

Lumena is strategically located just 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa and 13 minutes from Dubai International Airport, with dual vehicular access points. It offers over 1,000 parking spaces, including designated areas for office use, retail operations, and visitors.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

