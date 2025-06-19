Dubai Metro's Blue Line is having a profound positive impact on the emirate's real estate market, reshaping the real estate investments map and writing a new chapter in the city's real estate boom, said a leading Dubai-based real estate brokerage W Capital.

In an in-depth analysis of the project, W Capital stated that the new Blue Line was in the heart of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 framework, which aims to enhance urban sustainability, improve quality of life, and support transportation infrastructure.

This will directly impact vital economic sectors, most notably the real estate sector, it stated.

The project will cover areas of high strategic importance, including Al Warqaa, Mirdif and Dubai Academic City, and will reach Jebel Ali Port via Dubai International Airport.

This extensive coverage will contribute to connecting new residential communities to existing economic centers, stimulating the growth of mid-market and emerging neighborhoods and transforming them into attractive investment destinations, said the statement.

W Capital pointed out that the establishment of a metro station near any area often leads to an immediate increase in surrounding property prices by 15 to 25%, boosting rents and demand in the medium and long term.

"The Dubai Metro Blue Line project is not just a new means of transportation; it is a true economic and development engine that will reshape the real estate investment map in the emirate," remarked its CEO Walid Al Zarooni.

"We have already noticed early investor activities, especially in areas such as Al Warqa, Dubai Academic City, and the vicinity of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, where demand for land and residential units has increased by more than 30% compared to last year," he stated.

"These areas, which were previously considered relatively remote suburbs, are now the focus of investors interest due to their proximity to major metro stations, giving them a significant competitive advantage," he added.

Al Zarooni pointed out the importance of proactive thinking in real estate investment. "We at W Capital encourage investors to make decisions based on a future vision, not just current conditions. Investing in areas connected to metro stations now, before the project is completed, gives investors the opportunity to benefit from value growth over time," he noted.

"Similar examples existed with the launch of the Red and Green Lines previously, where we witnessed significant price increases once the stations were operational," he added.

Al Zarooni said one of the most important transformations to be witnessed in the next few years is the market's move toward real estate decentralisation.

"Instead of being concentrated in specific areas such as the city center, real estate distribution will begin to spread towards new hubs created by infrastructure projects, most notably the Blue Line," he explained.

"This shift will not only reduce pressure on overcrowded areas, but will also create real opportunities for developers of medium-cost projects and contribute to providing diverse housing solutions that meet the needs of a wider segment of the population," he added.

According to him, the Blue Line project represents a new phase of Dubai's smart urban transformation whose impact will not only improve mobility but also transform investment patterns and population and real estate distribution.

"Investors must take advantage of this pivotal phase and adopt long term plans in line with Dubai's future development trends," he added.

