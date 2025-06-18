AMMAN — Minister of Interior Mazen Farayah on Tuesday conducted an inspection visit to the Jaber Border Crossing to review operational procedures and assess services provided to travellers, amid a significant uptick in both passenger and freight traffic.

Farayah emphasised that the Ministry of Interior is implementing a comprehensive vision to upgrade the Kingdom’s border facilities, noting that the Jaber crossing has witnessed a notable increase in activity at various levels.

The minister also stressed the need for intensified efforts to maintain a secure and efficient environment for travellers, while ensuring that services meet the highest standards

During his meeting with staff at the crossing, the minister reaffirmed the ministry’s prioritisation of border posts and crossings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jaber crossing is currently undergoing major expansion works, including the construction of fully equipped new halls to better accommodate incoming and outgoing travellers. The upgrades are part of a broader government plan to modernise infrastructure and enhance the quality of services at border entry points, Farayah said.

The expansion comes in response to a sharp rise in passenger flow, with traffic through Jaber in the first five months of this year doubling compared with the same period in 2024. The crossing has now become the third-busiest point of entry in the Kingdom, following Queen Alia International Airport and the Omari Border Crossing.

Farayah also noted that Jaber now operates 24/7 for both passenger and freight movement, marking a milestone in service delivery and operational capacity.

Addressing the issue of Syrian refugee returns, the minister said that around 80,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their country through the crossing in recent months, a reflection of improving security conditions and increased coordination between Amman and Damascus.

On freight transport, Farayah reported a record-breaking volume of activity, with around 3,200 trucks crossing in both directions on a single day ahead of Eid Al-Adha, the highest daily figure ever recorded at the crossing.

While acknowledging existing challenges related to customs clearance on the Syrian side, he noted that Syrian authorities are making tangible efforts to address these issues. He emphasised that coordination between the two countries continues through official channels, including ongoing communication with his Syrian counterpart, to bolster cooperation and facilitate the smooth movement of people and goods.

Farayah also highlighted the strategic importance of the Jaber Border Crossing as a key gateway linking Jordan with Syria and as a critical hub for regional trade and transit.

