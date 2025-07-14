AMMAN — The Advisory Committee on Sustainability and Small and Medium Enterprises, affiliated with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, launched a guiding manual to support the sustainability of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during a virtual meeting chaired by CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mazen Wathaifi.

The guide aims to enable institutions to integrate the principles of environmental, social, and governance sustainability into their strategies, thereby enhancing their growth and competitiveness both locally and globally, Al Rai Newspaper reported.

ASE chairs the committee in partnership with the Philippine Stock Exchange. The committee includes 62 experts from 41 entities in 34 countries, representing regulatory bodies, stock exchanges, and financial institutions.

Wathaifi stressed the importance of this guide in light of global economic transformations, noting that sustainability has become a fundamental pillar of long-term growth, especially for SMEs.

ASE has been leading several sustainability initiatives since 2016, most notably joining the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

ASE also required index companies to submit sustainability reports, launching a Climate Disclosure Guide, joining the Carbon Neutrality Initiative, and chairing the Sustainability Committee of the ASE20, the Association of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges.

