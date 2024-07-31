AMMAN — In line with its objectives to empower home-based businesses (HBBs) and micro and small enterprises (MSEs), USAID Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa), led by Mercy Corps, launched two business hubs in Zarqa and Marka, Jordan through its implementation partner Migrate, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The two business hubs joined the existing network of hubs marking four out of six spreading around the kingdom. The network aims to provide services to MSEs and equip them to thrive.

Designed to create a supportive ecosystem for MSEs, the business hubs initiative provides entrepreneurs with shared workspaces, meeting rooms, promotion opportunities, administrative support, and specialised assistance such as legal document reviews and market research.

The expansion to Zarqa and Marka is part of a franchising model led by Migrate within the scope of Iqlaa, which empowers existing business owners to own and manage business hubs across different regions of Jordan. Six franchisees have been identified to oversee hubs in strategic locations, including Amman, Jerash, Zarqa, Karak, Salt, and Aqaba. This initiative is poised to extend its reach and impact on MSEs nationwide.

“One of Iqlaa’s objectives is to empower HBBs and MSEs, which aims to cultivate a vibrant business support ecosystem for small businesses in Jordan. These hubs are not just places that provide services; rather, they are essential platforms for empowering local entrepreneurs and supporting their sustainable growth.” says Iqlaa’s Chief of Party, Iqlaa Laith Qasem.

Elaborating on the services offered through this initiative, Migrate Chief Executive Officer Nader Nemeh said, “We are happy to see the positive results these hubs achieved, they received significant feedback from small-business owners who need the services they provide. We will continue to provide the best services that meet their needs and contribute to their successes.”

The Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa) is a five-year programme that started in 2022 and aims to support Jordan's home-based, micro, and small businesses to grow, transform, and become resilient to future challenges. Iqlaa’s approach explores new business ways and improves access to finance, markets, and services. The programme focuses on four sectors: agriculture, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, and services, with a special focus on technology development and implementation. Iqlaa infuses a gender, youth, and social inclusion lens throughout all interventions.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

