AMMAN — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday launched the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator, a regional initiative that aims to support entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in advancing sustainable economic growth.

The programme, part of UNDP’s Youth Empowerment, Engagement and Knowledge Portfolio (ShababEEK) and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark through the Danish-Arab Partnership Programme (DAPP), is being implemented in partnership with Flat6Labs and New Silk Roads.

Operating in Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt, the accelerator aims to facilitate the transition to greener economies by promoting sustainable business practices and creating green jobs, particularly for women and young people, according to a UNDP statement.

As part of the initiative, UNDP also launched a digital learning platform aimed at empowering SMEs, youth entrepreneurs, students and other changemakers to drive sustainable development.

According to UNDP, the platform offers five specialised courses covering areas such as sustainable innovation, green financing, impact measurement, policy frameworks and business development.

The courses include Greening Your Company 101, an introductory module guiding businesses on the benefits and practical steps of adopting greener practices; Impact Measurement and Management for SMEs, a seven-to-eight-hour course equipping businesses with tools to measure and manage their social and environmental impact; and Financing Your Future, which focuses on investment and loan pathways, risk management, and preparing SMEs to engage with mainstream investors and lenders.

Other courses offered include Business Expansion through Alternative Funding, which explores non-traditional financing options such as grants, crowdfunding, philanthropy, and corporate sponsorships; and Innovating for Green Growth, which provides tools for digitalisation, AI integration, and sustainable business models to improve competitiveness and align operations with environmental and social goals.

UNDP stressed that the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator is designed to help businesses strengthen their resilience, tap into green markets and contribute to long-term sustainability in the Arab region.

