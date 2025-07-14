AMMAN — Jordan is participating in the Global Birdfair in Rutland, United Kingdom, with the aim of promoting bird watching tourism as one of the world’s fastest-growing forms of eco-tourism.

According to a press statement issued by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), this year’s participation is the result of “strong” institutional collaboration between the Jordan Tourism Board, ASEZA, and the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN).

The joint effort aims to spotlight Jordan’s unique environmental assets that position the Kingdom as a “prime” destination for enthusiasts of this niche tourism sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bird watching tourism is among the fastest-growing tourism sectors worldwide, contributing approximately $62 billion annually to the global economy, according to reports by relevant international organisations.

The statement added that Jordan’s unique geographical location places it on the second most important bird migration route in the world, connecting Asia and Africa.

This positioning offers visitors a rare opportunity to observe a rich diversity of bird species within a short period and a limited geographical area, making Jordan an ideal destination for amateur and professional birdwatchers alike.

Jordan’s participation in this international event underscores its status as a “strong” contender in the global eco-tourism market and enhances its prospects of attracting more visitors interested in sustainable tourism.

It will also contribute positively to the national economy while promoting environmental awareness and community development, especially in governorates that host Jordan’s natural treasures, foremost among them its nature reserves.

The statement highlighted Aqaba as a leading model in this field, particularly through the Aqaba Bird Observatory, the Ayla Feather Trail, and the Wadi Rum Nature Reserve.

The Aqaba Bird Observatory is the only facility of its kind in the Kingdom and is currently being developed and managed through a partnership between ASEZA and the RSCN.

