Baghdad, the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025, hosted for the first time the 36th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and the 28th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

The meetings were attended by the heads of delegations representing member states, the Arab Tourism Organization, and other relevant bodies, reported SPA.

Arab Tourism Organization President Dr Bandar Al-Fuhaid was honoured by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in recognition of his contributions to advancing joint Arab efforts in the tourism sector.

The council issued several key decisions, most notably the selection of Al Ain as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026 and Tunis for 2027.

