flyadeal has introduced a raft of customer experience enhancements focused on convenience and flexibility with highlights including 7kg free carry-on baggage on its most basic fare bundle, ‘fly’.

The value-added hand baggage incentive recognises the need for passengers who purchase the low-cost carrier’s most popular low fare packages, to take more essentials onboard when planning their travels.

The new benefit applies to all flyadeal domestic flights across Saudia Arabia and international services operated by the Kingdom’s fast-growing airline from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.

In addition, flyadeal is relaunching other ancillary products to enhance customer awareness of its three tier fare bundle products – ‘fly, fly+ and flyMax.

These include free date changes for ‘fly’ and fly+ bookings within two hours of making a reservation, and a small service fee for travel plan amendments up to 90 minutes before departure.

And for those passengers purchasing flyadeal’s highest tier flyMax fares, benefits include unlimted complimentary flight changes up to 90 minutes before departure, and full refund on cancellations up to three days before a flight.

Abdullah Adel Alahmadi, flyadeal Senior Ancillary and Loyalty Manager said: “These changes and awareness notifications are being implemented based on continuous consumer surveys and feedback on ways to improve the customer experience.

“By offering 7kg free carry-on on our most basic bundle, passengers can travel with confidence of being able to avail the lowest fares knowing they can carry more essentials onboard. We also realise passengers sometimes need greater understanding of our benefits being more flexible, helping them make decision-making much easier, and taking the stress out of travel planning.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

