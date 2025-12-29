SALALAH: Salalah Airport received the first direct flight from Oman Air arriving from the Russian capital Moscow, marking the commencement of seasonal direct air services between the two destinations with two flights per week.

A reception was held at Salalah Airport to mark the occasion, under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, in the presence of dignitaries, officials and representatives of the aviation and tourism sectors in the Sultanate of Oman.

Ahmed bin Ali al Mahrouqi, Regional Vice-President for Sales at Oman Air, said that the launch of direct charter flights between Moscow and Salalah comes within the context of the company’s strategy to develop key markets with promising potential and provide dedicated, direct air connectivity options that meet the aspirations of travellers.

He added that the Russian market is vital for Oman Air, noting that this service will facilitate tourist access to Dhofar Governorate, support tourism as well as boost local business growth during the tourist season.

Al Mahrouqi explained that these seasonal flights are expected to attract at least 7,000 visitors to Salalah in the inaugural season thus positively impacting the hospitality sector, tour operators and local businesses across the governorate.

He emphasised that this service embodies Oman Air’s vision of enhancing Salalah’s position as a leading global tourism and leisure destination. This step is a significant milestone in Oman Air’s strategy to boost year-round tourism to Dhofar Governorate and expand its air connectivity with high-growth international markets.

Oman’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and scenic landscapes attract Russian tourists. The visa waiver agreement signed in April this year will further boost tourism cooperation.

Between January and July, 41,128 Russian tourists visited Oman – an 87 per cent increase on the 21,991 who arrived during the same period in 2024. The figure is particularly striking given that the total number of Russian arrivals for the whole of last year stood at 44,618, suggesting that 2025 will set a new record.

This growth is the result of promotional strategies in Russia. In 2024, Oman established a tourism representative office in Moscow to promote the country’s diverse attractions. The office collaborates with airlines, travel agencies and local operators to design packages tailored to Russian travellers.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has also intensified its participation in major Russian tourism fairs and launched extensive media and awareness campaigns. This year, it has arranged familiarisation trips for leading Russian tour operators and journalists, and concluded nine agreements with partners in the Russian market.

Promotional campaigns in Moscow and other major cities include advertising on public transport, digital platforms and curated media coverage showcasing the richness of the Omani experience.



