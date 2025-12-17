Muscat – Global real estate consultants Savills has partnered with Visit Oman and UK-based Hospiria, part of the UnderTheDoormat Group, to launch licensed short-term rentals in the sultanate, expanding regulated accommodation options for visitors and property owners.

The partnership aims to provide a compliant and secure short-stay offering for tourists while enabling property owners to generate sustainable returns from their assets, according to a joint statement. The initiative aligns with Oman’s evolving regulatory framework for short-term rentals and broader efforts to strengthen the tourism economy.

Under the agreement, Visit Oman, licensed by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, will serve as the brand and customer-facing entity. Hospiria will deliver the technology platform and guest management systems, while Savills will oversee on-the-ground operations, owner engagement and local property management.

Ihsan Kharouf, Head of Savills in Oman, said the collaboration brings together destination expertise, hospitality technology and real estate operations to support the sector. “The three-way collaboration brings together Visit Oman’s destination expertise, the technology and hospitality leadership of Hospiria, and the operational real estate strength of Savills to drive the growth and professionalisation of the short-term rental sector in Oman,” he said.

Tourism indicators point to rising demand. Data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information shows the sector increased its contribution to the economy by more than 3% – RO2.12bn – in 2024. Between January and September 2025, hotel stays rose 9% year-on-year to 1.7mn guests, while hotel revenues increased 18% to over RO192mn.

The licensed service is expected to broaden accommodation choices across price points and locations, while offering owners an integrated management solution.

Kharouf said the framework enables a single provider to offer developers and owners a full range of rental options with enhanced security and compliance. “This allows us to offer both visitors and property owners a fully integrated and seamless service,” he said.

Shabib al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, said the initiative supports Vision 2040 by using digital platforms to diversify tourism. “Our core commitment is to ensure a safe, regulated experience for tourists and sustained value for property owners,” he said, adding that the platform improves efficiency, compliance and global reach.

Merilee Karr, Founder and CEO of UnderTheDoormat Group, said professional short-term rentals would help distribute tourism benefits more widely. “These provide diversity of product and help spread the value of tourism across the country.”

