MUSCAT - Oman is strengthening its status as an attractive destination for big fat destination weddings. As a result, wedding tourism in the country generated over RO 6 million in 2024, and before the end of 2025, as many as 20 weddings are scheduled at various locations in Oman.

Promotion of wedding tourism in the country is in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to diversify the economy by promoting cultural and environmental tourism, further consolidating Oman’s status as a top wedding destination.

For couples seeking a truly memorable backdrop, Oman is fast emerging as the perfect destination, where rugged mountains meet pristine beaches and turquoise seas.

“Oman’s wedding tourism is seeing strong global demand, with more planners choosing the country as the backdrop for their special day,” said Khalid al Azri, Director of Cruise, Golf, Wedding and Charter. “So far, we have hosted more than a dozen weddings, and the number continues to grow.”

Oman offers a unique combination of picturesque landscapes and rich culture, making each wedding experience distinctive. The country’s diverse range of luxurious venues includes Al Bustan Palace, Shangri-La Barr al Jissah, and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, while more affordable options such as Sifawi Boutique Hotel cater to a wider audience.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT) collaborates with stakeholders to provide comprehensive services — from venue decoration and visas to transportation — ensuring a seamless experience for international clients. High-net-worth weddings not only promote tourism, but also generate jobs and support Omani small and medium enterprises.

India leads as the top source market for wedding tourism in Oman, with Indian couples often booking entire hotels for week-long celebrations. Each wedding typically attracts 400 to 800 guests, contributing significantly to the growth of hospitality, travel and other related sectors.

With incentives, packages and strong support from Customs, Emigration and the Airport Authority, Oman continues to strengthen its position as a world-class destination for destination weddings, perfectly aligned with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to diversify the economy and boost cultural and environmental tourism.

