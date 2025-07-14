AMMAN — The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) announced on Saturday that it dealt with about 51 tonnes of locally worked and imported silver and gold jewellery, ingots and coins in the first half of 2025.

JSMO said that the 51 tonnes were subject to inspection and stamping procedures, and were verified according to the approved legal calibre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JSMO Director General Abeer Zuhair said in a statement that the organisation dealt with 5.167 tonnes of gold bullion, 6.3 tonnes of local gold jewellery, and 2.3 tonnes of imported gold jewellery, examined and stamped with JSMO's stamp according to its legal standard.

She added that JSMO also handled 35 tonnes of silver bullion and 2.3 tonnes of silver jewellery in terms of inspection, stamping or technical evaluation.

Zuhair pointed out that JSMO's inspectors carried out supervisory visits to 288 shops and jewellery operators in all governorates of the Kingdom during the first half of the year.

She stressed the organisation’s keenness to continue its supervisory efforts in protecting consumers and controlling, the quality of jewellery and precious metals traded in the local market, in a way that ensures justice, transparency and preservation of rights.

Zuhair called on citizens wishing to buy gold, to ask the jeweller to see the JSMO stamp on each piece of gold, and to obtain a detailed invoice containing the name of the shop or the official seal of the shop and the date of sale.

The invoice also should contain the category of jewellery purchased or sold is filled in detail, the legal calibre, the weight in grammes and its parts up to a fraction of a hundred grammes, and the price of the gramme according to the daily bulletin announced by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewellery and Jewellery Shops.

The invoice should also include the workmanship fee, which expresses the formation fee for the item and is filled in detail for each item, separately.

She also noted that the price of the item shall also consists of the price of the gramme plus the price of the fare, in the weight of the jewellery, and the total amount required.

Zuhair also noted to not hesitate to report any violation to the organisation on phone number 065301243, through the website, the "At Your Service" platform, and through the JSMO pages on social media accounts.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

