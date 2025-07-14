AMMAN — Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson MP Dina Bashir on Sunday met with Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.

Bashir highlighted the depth of Jordanian-Japanese relations, noting the steady growth in economic and investment partnerships. She also expressed appreciation for Japan's ongoing support across multiple sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Reaffirming Jordan’s firm stance under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, Bashir reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering support for the Palestinian people. She underscored the King's sustained diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza, promote regional peace and security, and work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Hideki commended Jordan’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom. He also emphasised Tokyo’s continued support for UNRWA and the Palestinian cause.

